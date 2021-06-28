Schools must teach perils of drug use: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools must teach the perils of drug use to arrest the increasing trend of substance abuse by youngtsers, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

He was inaugurating a Project VENDA initiative to start an intervention in six districts - Kollam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Idukki - that figure among the 272 districts identified as most vulnerable in the country under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.