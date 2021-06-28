STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Threat of job loss for Malayali expats as UAE cancels flights from and to India

Indian expats have started exploring newer transit locations such as Armenia, Uzbekistan and Ukraine to circumvent the travel restrictions.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. (File | AP)

For representational purpose. (File photo| AP)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When he booked the lone flight from Kochi to Dubai immediately after the UAE announced the lifting of travel restrictions from India on June 23, Rahul Balakrishnan was hoping to make a quick return to rejoin the banking firm he was working with in the emirate city and finally renew his rental agreement. 

However, all his hopes were dashed soon enough, with the flight being cancelled after the UAE extended the suspension of flight services to and from 14 countries including India till July 21."The bank I am working with asked me to take leave when I was forced to extend my stay here. Now I am on loss-of-pay and the situation has become a threat to my job security," Rahul said.

Binu Mathew, who works with a hospitality firm, also rued his decision to wait for direct flights while his colleagues travelled via Armenia to reach Dubai. "It was a risky decision because there were reports of travel agencies cheating customers. Besides, any ban during the transit would result in them getting stranded and losing money. However, my colleagues took the decision anyway to protect their jobs," he said.

Indian expats have started exploring newer transit locations such as Armenia, Uzbekistan and Ukraine to circumvent the travel restrictions. They travel using chartered flights to reach the transit countries, where they spent a 14-day quarantine period before taking the trip to the UAE. The trip is costly and fraught with risks.

"My company has started preparations for the Dubai Expo. If I cannot make it, they will not keep me on the roll for long. I am easily replaceable," said Binu. The Dubai Expo 2020 was rescheduled to be held from October 1 this year.  

Even the employees who were offered the work-from-home option are feeling the pressure. Archana TK, a software employee with an Abu Dhabi-based company, complained that she had to undertake a 40 per cent salary cut for the extended stay.  

The travel ban, which was imposed on April 25 and later extended in batches, is currently expected to be lifted on July 21. Earlier, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were popular among the diaspora as transit countries, but this option too went away after the UAE banned travel from these countries.

The vice-president of the state chapter of IATA Agents Association of India, CM Girish Kumar, said lakhs of people are waiting to return as soon as the ban is lifted. "There are several people who came just for a 10-day leave. They are frantically trying to save their jobs, reunite with their families and restart their businesses in the UAE," he said.

ALSO WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala UAE workers Malayali expats UAE UAE flight ban UAE travel ban
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp