Two officials from AG's Office attacked in Kerala while resisting misbehaviour with wives

Haryana natives Ravi Yadav and Jaswant were attacked using sharp-edged weapons when they had gone out for a walk with their families around 9 pm

Published: 28th June 2021

AG's Office staff Ravi Yadav (right) and Jagat Singh with their families waiting outside Pettah police station. They were attacked on Sunday night. (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two officials of the AG's Office were attacked on Sunday night near Pettah when they resisted some unidentified men who tried to misbehave with their wives.

Haryana natives Ravi Yadav and Jagat Singh were attacked using sharp-edged weapons when they had gone out for a walk with their families around 9 pm.

Yadav, who is a senior accountant with the AG's Office, said the assailants attacked when he objected to their misbehaviour.
 
"They attacked me using sharp weapons and I sustained injuries on my hands and fingers," he said.

According to one of the women, the assailants came on a two-wheeler and touched them inappropriately. When she intimated the matter to her husband, he questioned the action of the attacker. The assailant in a fit of rage drew a knife and attacked the husband.

Pettah police said they have registered a case in this regard and have got information about the accused. Arrests would be made soon, they added.

