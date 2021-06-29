Kerala to immediately post teachers who got appointment orders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to immediately appoint those who have been given posting orders as school teachers. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss issues related to the appointment of school teachers on Monday. Earlier, teachers associations had raised apprehension over the delay in appointing teachers in schools due to pandemic situation.

With this decision, as many as 3,716 teachers will get appointments in government schools while around 4,000 teachers will get appointments in aided schools. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Chief Secretary VP Joy, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) R K Singh, General Education Secretary Mohammad Haneesh and General Education Director K Jeevan Babu were present at the meeting.