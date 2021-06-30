Anil Kant appointed as Kerala's new police chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Road Safety Commissioner Anil Kant has been appointed as the new Kerala police chief. The decision to appoint the 1988-batch officer as the new chief came during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Vigilance Director Sudeshkumar and Fire and Rescue Services Director B Sandhya were also in the race, but Anil was picked to the post on the account of being a non-controversial officer. Anil is the first Dalit officer to be selected as the state police chief of Kerala.

A Delhi native, Anil Kant holds a masters degree in politics and began his official career as Kalpetta Assistant Superintendent. He also worked in the Intelligence Bureau as Assistant Director. Anil had various stints in the State Intelligence, Fire and Rescue Services, Law and Order, State Crime Records Bureau, Excise and the Vigilance wings. Before being appointed as the Road Safety Commissioner, Anil

had worked as the Vigilance Director and is credited for launching several anti-corruption drives against government employees. Anil had won the President's police medal for meritorious service and had won

the Badge of Honour in 2018 for successful conduct of the 64th edition of All India Police Games.

Anil has got seven more months of service and is due to retire next January. It should be seen whether the government extends his service for a full two years and if not, then another officer will have to be

selected to the post.

