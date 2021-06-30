STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Don’t tarnish investor-friendly image of Kerala, says minister P Rajeeve

Rajeeve said he had convened a meeting of industrialists after assuming charge as industries minister, in which the representative of Kitex was also present.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to the allegations raised by Kitex group chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob, who announced the decision to withdraw from a Rs 3,500-crore investment project, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said no representative of the company has submitted a complaint to the government in this regard.

“The Industries Department is very receptive and we are ready to address any complaint raised by industrialists. But nobody from Kitex approached the department in this regard. Instead of taking up the issue with the government they levelled allegations through social media. I rang up Bobby Jacob on Monday after noticing the allegations and offered to discuss the issues. Such allegations will tarnish the image of the state,” he told TNIE.

Rajeeve said he had convened a meeting of industrialists after assuming charge as industries minister, in which the representative of Kitex was also present. The department had responded to all issues raised by industrialists in the meeting. The government is striving to create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state and nobody should try to derail the proactive initiative, he said.

Regarding the Rs 3,500-crore project, Rajeeve said Kitex group had given only a letter of intent at the Global Investors Meet. Nobody from the company approached the government or submitted a project report after the meet. In Palakkad, Kitex had proposed to establish a private industrial park. But the land they had identified was revenue excess land and the revenue department did not give consent to the project.

 “If the company felt being harassed, they could have approached the government and addressed the issue in a democratic way. Tarnishing the state’s image as an investor-friendly destination is unacceptable. I have directed the industries secretary to look into the allegation,” said Rajeeve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve Kitex Kerala
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp