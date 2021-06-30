Don’t tarnish investor-friendly image of Kerala, says minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to the allegations raised by Kitex group chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob, who announced the decision to withdraw from a Rs 3,500-crore investment project, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said no representative of the company has submitted a complaint to the government in this regard.

“The Industries Department is very receptive and we are ready to address any complaint raised by industrialists. But nobody from Kitex approached the department in this regard. Instead of taking up the issue with the government they levelled allegations through social media. I rang up Bobby Jacob on Monday after noticing the allegations and offered to discuss the issues. Such allegations will tarnish the image of the state,” he told TNIE.

Rajeeve said he had convened a meeting of industrialists after assuming charge as industries minister, in which the representative of Kitex was also present. The department had responded to all issues raised by industrialists in the meeting. The government is striving to create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state and nobody should try to derail the proactive initiative, he said.

Regarding the Rs 3,500-crore project, Rajeeve said Kitex group had given only a letter of intent at the Global Investors Meet. Nobody from the company approached the government or submitted a project report after the meet. In Palakkad, Kitex had proposed to establish a private industrial park. But the land they had identified was revenue excess land and the revenue department did not give consent to the project.

“If the company felt being harassed, they could have approached the government and addressed the issue in a democratic way. Tarnishing the state’s image as an investor-friendly destination is unacceptable. I have directed the industries secretary to look into the allegation,” said Rajeeve.