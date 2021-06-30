STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry death: Kiran confesses to assaulting Vismaya on more than five occasions

Kirankumar, the husband under suspicion over the dowry death of S V Vismaya in Kollam, has confessed to manhandling her as many as five times after their marriage.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vismaya and Kiran

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kirankumar, the husband under suspicion over the dowry death of S V Vismaya in Kollam, has confessed to manhandling her as many as five times after their marriage. However, he has denied assaulting her on the day her body was found hanging in his house in Poruvazhi, though they had a verbal brawl that night.

The police have relied on scientific approach of evidence collection to submit the chargesheet within 90 days. The police will also seek advice from mental health experts to learn the behaviour of Kirankumar who is suspected to be out of mind when drunk.

Meanwhile, police have found only Rs 10,000 in Kirankumar’s account with SBI Poruvazhi branch where 40 sovereigns of gold given as dowry have been kept inside a locker. He also has his salary account with the same bank. Police took Kirankumar to the branch for evidence collection and recovered the gold from the locker. The police surgeon and forensic director will take part in Kirankumar’s questioning. 

The police have not ruled out chances of murder as Vismaya was just 166 cm tall, and she was found hanging from a 188 cm high window inside the toilet of her husband’s house. Police also took Kirankumar to various places where he had assaulted Vismaya, including a house on a roadside where Vismaya sought refuge from her husband during a spat. Two months after their marriage, the couple had a verbal spat in their car while they were returning from her house.

Kirankumar stopped the car mid-way and continued the quarrel outside the car. Vismaya sought refuge in a nearby house and was later consoled by the family there, following which he took her home, said police. The police also visited this house in East Kallada for collecting evidence. Police will also interrogate Kiran’s sister and her husband. Kiran will be in custody till Wednesday before which police will collect maximum evidence to prove the case.

Cops to quiz Kiran’s sister, brother in-law 
Police will also interrogate Kiran's sister and her husband in connection with the death of Vismaya. Kirankumar will be in custody till Wednesday before which police will collect evidence.

