Gold smuggling: Customs finds Arjun Ayanki a tough nut to crack

KOCHI: Arjun Ayanki, 24-year-old CPM sympathiser, seems to be confident of coming out of the situation easily even after being in the customs custody for over 24 hours as part of a probe into the attempt to smuggle in 2.33kg of gold through Karipur airport by a carrier. Customs officers in Kochi who have dealt with several gold smuggling accused were surprised to see him sleeping comfortably in the cell in the agency’s office on Tuesday morning.

According to customs sources, Arjun is adamant on not letting out any information about the other people behind the gold smuggling incident. “He acts innocent even after we asked about the voice clips and chat messages he had sent to Muhammad Shafeeque who was intercepted with the gold consignment at the airport. After questioning him for over 10 hours and recording his statement, he was found sleeping comfortably in the cell when we came to the office in the morning,” a customs official said.

When customs sleuths asked about his wealth, he gave evasive answers. “Arjun has a big house in Kannur. When we asked about it, he said he was financially supported by his mother-in-law who has a permanent job. However, we will be checking his source of income with the help of other agencies,” the official said.

Customs officials will be questioning persons who were arrested by the Kerala Police as part of the Ramanatukara accident. “Some of the persons arrested by the police knew of the entire plot and involvement of the Koduvally-based gang. We will be the main conspirators into custody after the state police’s interrogation,” another official said.