STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Customs finds Arjun Ayanki a tough nut to crack

According to customs sources, Arjun is adamant on not letting out any information about the other people behind the gold smuggling incident.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arjun Ayanki, 24-year-old CPM sympathiser, seems to be confident of coming out of the situation easily even after being in the customs custody for over 24 hours as part of a probe into the attempt to smuggle in 2.33kg of gold through Karipur airport by a carrier. Customs officers in Kochi who have dealt with several gold smuggling accused were surprised to see him sleeping comfortably in the cell in the agency’s office on Tuesday morning.

According to customs sources, Arjun is adamant on not letting out any information about the other people behind the gold smuggling incident. “He acts innocent even after we asked about the voice clips and chat messages he had sent to Muhammad Shafeeque who was intercepted with the gold consignment at the airport. After questioning him for over 10 hours and recording his statement, he was found sleeping comfortably  in the cell when we came to the office in the  morning,” a customs official said.

When customs sleuths asked about his wealth, he gave evasive answers. “Arjun has a big house in Kannur. When we asked about it, he said he was financially supported by his mother-in-law who has a permanent job. However, we will be checking his source of income with the help of other agencies,” the official said.
Customs officials will be questioning persons who were arrested by the Kerala Police as part of the Ramanatukara accident. “Some of the persons arrested by the police knew of the entire plot and involvement of the Koduvally-based gang. We will be the main conspirators into custody after the state police’s interrogation,” another official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Ayanki CPM Gold smuggling
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp