Malappuram: Three youths arrested for molesting minor

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram police on tuesday arrested three youngsters who sexually abused a girl after befriending her through social media. the arrested are Muhammad Niyas, 22, Muhammad Shahid, 20, Abu Thahir, 19, all natives of Kasaragod. police took them into custody on monday from Malappuram.

According to police, the youngsters were held after they violated the one-way traffic rule at mampuram. the police also found a minor girl from the car in which the trio was travelling

“The minor girl said she was in an affair with Niyas. The girl also said she used the mobile phone of her friend to communicate with Niyas and the mobile phone of her mother that was used to attend online classes to take the WhatsApp video calls from the youngster,” said a press release from district police chief Sujith Das.

Niyas took the girl from her house in Kasaragod to a room in Chemmad in Malappuram on Monday. Niyas also allegedly sexually abused the minor girl inside the car during the travel. Police sent back the girl with her parents. The officials said the friends of Niyas also maintained affairs with minor girls through social media.

Meanwhile, Childline authorities urged the parents to monitor online activities of students. “Our students have started to spend more time on social media platforms as part of education. However, several traps are awaiting them in the cyber world. Parents should also be aware of the online activities of children,” a childline official said.