No plan to rename Kerala-Karnataka border villages: Mohamed Riyas

For the past few days, the buzz in Karnataka was that the Kerala government is planning to change the names of border villages in Kasaragod district from Kannada to Malayalam.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at a press meet in Kochi | ALBIN MATHEW

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday clarified that neither he nor his office has received any letter regarding the change of names of  border villages in Kasaragod from Kannada to Malayalam. “The letter circulating in this regard is fabricated. It is learnt that such a false campaign began last night,” he said.

For the past few days, the buzz in Karnataka was that the Kerala government is planning to change the names of border villages in Kasaragod district from Kannada to Malayalam. However, after talking to various officials in the local bodies in the areas, it has been confirmed as a fake narrative, first started by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, a government agency. Riyas said he could not understand the purpose of running such propaganda. 

HIDDEN INTERESTS BEHIND RUMOUR: CM 
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state has no plans to rename the villages in Kasaragod bordering Karnataka. There is a hidden interest behind spreading the fake news, he said in reply to a question. 

