Christian voters in focus as Kerala BJP chief calls on Cardinal Alencherry

Political circles are closely watching the development as BJP has been devising schemes to win the confidence of Christian voters in the state for the last couple of years.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:00 PM

Kerala Catholics Bishop Council  

Kerala Catholics Bishop Council president Mar George Cardinal Alencherry (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a political move that could upset both the UDF and the LDF, BJP state president K Surendran along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayanan on Monday called on Kerala Catholics Bishop Council (KCBC) president Mar George Cardinal Alencherry at KCBC headquarters here. 

Though Surendran downplayed the meeting with Alencherry as a courtesy call, political circles are closely watching the development as BJP has been devising schemes to win the confidence of Christian voters in the state for the last couple of years.

Surendran will also visit the coastal belts in Ernakulam as a move to warm up to the Latin Christian community which is not happy with the LDF government's recent controversial MoU that permitted foreign trawlers to do deep-sea fishing along the Kerala coast. 

Though the government cancelled the MoU following the protests, both the BJP and the UDF are using it as a political weapon to expose the double standards of the LDF.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayanan also held discussions with Kerala Catholics Bishop Council  (KCBC) president Mar George Cardinal Alencherry. BJP’s Vijay Yatra as part of the state assembly polls is currently touring Ernakulam.

TAGS
Kerala elections 2021 Kerala polls 2021 BJP state president K Surendran Kerala Catholics Bishop Council President Mar George Cardinal Alencherry Christian voters Latin Christian community in Kerala
