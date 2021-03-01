STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus vaccination drive for people aged 60+ from Monday, here is how to register

People can fix a time slot and opt for their preferred vaccination centre based on the availability list at the time of registration.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A registration for the next phase of vaccinations against Covid-19 for people above 60 years and those above 45 with co-morbidities will begin on Monday. The beneficiaries can register online on CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu App to avail the vaccination.

The health department will introduce walk-in registrations at a later stage.

People can fix a time slot and opt for their preferred vaccination center based on the availability list at the time of registration. As part of the process, beneficiaries have to enter their 10-digit mobile phone following which they will receive a one-time password. Details of their photo identity card should also be uploaded on the site.

Though four appointments can be made using one mobile number, each beneficiary should have separate identity cards.

A registration slip or token will be issued once the registration process is completed. Registration and appointment details can be modified by beneficiaries if required.  

The token can be download from the site. It will also be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.

The date for the second dose of the vaccination jab will be booked automatically for those who register for the first dose.

As per a statement issued by the health department, beneficiaries should carry their Aadhaar card or another photo identity card which is recognised by the government while visiting the vaccination center.

Those with comorbidities who are in the age group between 45 and 59 should mention the disease at the time of registration. A co-morbidity certificate signed by a medical practitioner should also be submitted at the vaccination center.  

As per a central government directive, beneficiaries can avail of the vaccinations free of cost at government hospitals while it is chargeable up to Rs 250 per dose at private hospitals. The state government is in talks with around 300 private hospitals to function as vaccination centers. 

COVID-19 vaccination phase two: How to register for the jab

  • Any person will be able to register at the COWIN portal through his/her mobile number.

  • OTP verification will be done prior to registration to ensure the veracity of the mobile number.

  • After registration, an account will be created on COWIN for the person. The person can access his/her account on COWIN using the mobile number used at the time of registration.

  • Features for adding beneficiaries, editing details, and booking appointments available at the citizens' account.

  • With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. But the ID card number for each beneficiary must be different.

  • The beneficiary then selects an ID card type and provides the ID card number.

  • If the age of the beneficiary is between 45 and 59 years, the person will be prompted to confirm if he/she has any specified comorbidity in which case, the person will need to carry a certificate.

  • Once all necessary details are recorded by the beneficiary, registration will be completed and an acknowledgment slip will be sent to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number

  • A COVID-19 vaccination timetable for each center will be published for every district.

  • The beneficiary will be able to choose and book a slot for vaccination at the centers declared in VTT, anytime and anywhere, based on their preference (subject to availability of slots).

  • The second dose will also be scheduled at the same center on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose.

  • The beneficiary can change the slot for the second dose in the period 29th day to 42nd day of the first dose in certain conditions.

