STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dreaded goon Attingal Ayyappan lands in police net after 15 years

The returns from his Dubai business and the income from the ventures ran by his benamis were invested in neighbouring states.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to his flight from the claws of law, the district rural police on Saturday arrested gang leader Biju, infamously known as Attingal Ayyappan, who is an accused in a slew of criminal cases and had been on the run for over 15 years. 

Ayyappan was arrested from his hideout in Ponkunnam in Kottayam district. The 51-year-old was last apprehended by the police in 2007 and, after obtaining bail, he managed to escape to Dubai, where he was running various businesses. Sources said he fled the country using a passport obtained in a south Tamil Nadu address. Though he used to visit the state via Delhi, Nepal and Mumbai airports, the police never got a scent of his arrival. 

Sources in the police said the Attingal native was good in studies and scored a high first class in SSLC examinations in 1986. It was in his late teenage that he entered the crime scene and soon rose to notoriety. One of the first-benchers in the crime landscape of the capital, Ayyappan was dreaded among rivals and admired among his men. A retired Special Branch officer said Ayyappan was the first among the gangsters in the district to channel their ill-gotten wealth into real estate and allied businesses. 

The returns from his Dubai business and the income from the ventures ran by his benamis were invested in neighbouring states. Unlike other gangsters who fled the state, Ayyappan still remained in the dirty business and remote-controlled his manpower to achieve his ends. The police said he had got himself involved in criminal cases in this manner in the last one-and-a-half decades. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attingal Ayyappan Kerala Police
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp