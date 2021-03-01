Global Ayurveda Fest from March 12

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) will be held virtually from March 12 to 19. It will be the largest Ayurveda conclave in the world in terms of the presence of international researchers and academicians, prospective importers from different countries and intending exporters as well as the student community, said V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and the chairman of the organising committee of the GAF.

As many as 35 foreign academicians, researchers and over 150 Indian scientists will address various sessions of the conclave on five virtual platforms in eight days. International seminar, global exhibition and business meet on ayurveda products and services are the key highlights. Of the 1,150 research papers chosen for presentations, 650 will be presented live and 500 as posters. Along with showcasing research benefits, policy formulations and reforms connected with ayurveda in different countries will be a key area of the seminar.

Kerala, known to be the cradle of ayurveda from time immemorial and its associations in the field, will be given special thrust in the meet. Fifteen organisations of repute have already partnered with the festival so far. GAF partnering with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has resulted in reaching out to 250-plus trade partners from different countries abroad, the minister said. Scientific sessions are envisioned this time, considering the role and relevance of different segments of ayurveda. Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, UGC, will preside over the session on ayurveda and research.

Dr Christian Kessler, Department for Complementary and Integrative Medicine (CAM), Charité University and Immanuel Hospital, Berlin, Germany, Dr Antonella Delle Fave, professor at Faculty of Medicine, University of Milan, Robert Schneider, Dean, College of Integrative Medicine, Maharishi International University US and Dr Daniel E Furst, emeritus professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, will be the prominent international speakers in the session. Topics including Covid interventions by ayurveda to strengthen the host defence system and the role of ayurveda in public health will be debated in the plenary sessions.

A unique development

Representatives from 18 nations will present current status and future potential of ayurveda treatment and potential in their countries