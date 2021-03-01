I will like to continue as Rajya Sabha member, says Abdul Wahab

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A few days before the Muslim League (IUML) is set to announce its candidates for the coming assembly elections, the party’s Rajya Sabha member and national treasurer P V Abdul Wahab has cleared the air on reports of his return to state politics and likely candidature in the polls.

“I will like to continue as a Rajya Sabha member. But the final decision should be taken by the party and our state chief Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal. If Thangal asks me to contest the assembly election, I will do so. So far no discussion related to the assembly seats and Rajya Sabha seat has been held,” he told TNIE.

Wahab also said the Muslim League will announce its candidates for the assembly elections immediately after the UDF meeting on March 3. “I take both responsibilities, serving the party in New Delhi and Kerala, with equal importance. I will abide by the party’s decision,” he said. Earlier, some Muslim League members had said Wahab was keen on contesting the assembly polls since his RS tenure will end before the state goes to the elections. There were also reports that he will contest from the Manjeri seat from where M Ummer had been elected to the assembly.