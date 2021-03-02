STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, cabinet colleagues take COVID-19 vaccine

The 64-year-old minister received the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. She came along with her husband K Bhaskaran who also took the first dose.

Published: 02nd March 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja being administered the COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the mass vaccination of senior citizens began, the Health Minister KK Shailaja set an example by taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Medical College Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The 64-year-old minister received the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. She came along with her husband K Bhaskaran who also took the first dose.

Later, the Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan also received the vaccine from the same centre while Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran took the vaccine from District Hospital in Kannur. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to take the vaccine in a day or two.

The vaccination for people aged 60 and above and those in the age group of 45-59 with co-morbidities has started from Monday. The Health Minister said the state would explore the possibility of starting mass vaccination centres to speed up the process. There are over 1000 centres including private hospitals for vaccination. A mass vaccination centre was also started in Thiruvananthapuram on a trial
basis. “The registration should be done through the portal which has a slight technical glitch,” said the minister.

The minister said she wanted to take the vaccine in the first stage to allay the concerns of public. However, a specific instruction from the Prime Minister's Office made her to back off and wait for her turn in the priority list.

"There shall be no hesitation in taking the vaccine. At the same time the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed even after the vaccination. It takes at least 14 days for the immunity to build up. The second dose shall be taken after 28 days,” she said. According to her, the government had asked the Centre to allot more vaccine centres and doses to speed up the vaccination process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Kerala KK Shailaja
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Narendra Modi
'Baarack' finally gets a haircut: Wild sheep with 35 kg coat of wool rescued in Australia
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp