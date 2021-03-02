Motor vehicle strike on Tuesday, shops to stay open in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passenger buses, autorickshaws, taxis and goods carriages will stay off the roads on Tuesday as various trade unions and owners’ associations in the transport sector have decided to stage a dawn-to-dusk motor vehicle strike in protest against the rising fuel prices.Leading trade unions such as CITU, AITUC and INTUC and associations of stage carrier, lorry, tanker lorry and parcel service owners are supporting the strike.

All trade unions in KSRTC, except BMS, will participate in the strike. Ambulances and vehicles used for marriage purposes, election work and distribution of newspaper and milk will be exempted from the strike. Shops will remain open though the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti has extended its moral support to the strike. In view of the strike, various exams scheduled for the day have been postponed.

Class 10, 12 model exams postponed

The model exams for class 10 and Plus-Two students in state syllabus schools have been postponed to March 8. All exams of A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Cusat, Mahatma Gandhi University and MA Musicology entrance examination of Sanskrit University at Kalady have been postponed. The new dates will be announced later. The exams of the distance education department of Kannur University have been postponed to March 12. In a joint statement, protesters said the rising fuel prices have impacted the transport sector.