Normal life hit in Kerala as motor vehicle unions stage dawn-to-dusk strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life was thrown out of gear as most passenger buses, autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads as trade unions and transport owners associations are jointly organising a dawn-to-dusk motor strike to protest against the rising fuel prices.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated with the BJP, did not participate in the strike. The shops also remained open as the merchants’ associations stayed away from the protest.

KSRTC ran a few ordinary services and in some areas, a section of auto-rickshaw drivers operated to the relief of passengers.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the police operated services for the convenience of train passengers scheduled to reach Regional Cancer Centre and other hospitals nearby.

The trade union leaders organised protest marches demanding the central government to reduce the fuel price.

The vehicles used for marriages, distributing newspapers and milk, ambulances, and election work have been exempted from the strike.

Trade unions such as CITU, AITUC, INTUC, STU, HMS, UTUC, TUCI, Janata Trade Union, and owners associations in stage carriers, lorry, tanker lorry, and parcel services are supporting the strike.

In view of the strike, various exams scheduled on March 2 have been postponed.