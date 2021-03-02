STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Normal life hit in Kerala as motor vehicle unions stage dawn-to-dusk strike

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to the BJP, did not participate in the strike. The shops also remained open as the merchants’ associations stayed away from the protest. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting for vehicle at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station, as the autorickshaws and taxi services kept off the road in the wake of motor vehicle strike. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Passengers waiting for vehicle at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station, as the autorickshaws and taxi services kept off the road in the wake of motor vehicle strike. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life was thrown out of gear as most passenger buses, autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads as trade unions and transport owners associations are jointly organising a dawn-to-dusk motor strike to protest against the rising fuel prices. 

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated with the BJP, did not participate in the strike. The shops also remained open as the merchants’ associations stayed away from the protest. 

KSRTC ran a few ordinary services and in some areas, a section of auto-rickshaw drivers operated to the relief of passengers. 

In Thiruvananthapuram, the police operated services for the convenience of train passengers scheduled to reach Regional Cancer Centre and other hospitals nearby. 

The trade union leaders organised protest marches demanding the central government to reduce the fuel price.

The vehicles used for marriages, distributing newspapers and milk, ambulances, and election work have been exempted from the strike. 

Trade unions such as CITU, AITUC, INTUC, STU, HMS, UTUC, TUCI, Janata Trade Union, and owners associations in stage carriers, lorry, tanker lorry, and parcel services are supporting the strike. 

In view of the strike, various exams scheduled on March 2 have been postponed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transport strike Kerala transport strike transport owners association KSRTC strike protests against fuel prices Kerala hotel and restuarant association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp