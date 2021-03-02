STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Petrol price, liquor: Kerala bags Rs 916 crore more in three months

The spike in petrol prices and increased tax revenue from liquor sale are turning out to be a big relief to the cash-strapped Kerala government.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spike in petrol prices and increased tax revenue from liquor sale are turning out to be a big relief to the cash-strapped Kerala government.The tax collection from the sale of liquor and petrol together, between November 2020 and January this year, saw an increase of Rs 916 crore, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from liquor sales crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in December 2020 and this January after the bars and beer parlours were reopened in December.

While the state collected Rs 1,100 crore in tax in December 2020, an increase of 38% compared to December 2019, it rose to Rs 1,107 crore in January this year, an increase of 75.44% over last January.“There has been a significant increase in liquor sales after the reopening of bars and beer parlours on December 22,” said an official in the Taxes Department. “The sales through Bevco outlets also rose,” he said.

While the government gets the scheduled tax revenue in full for liquor sales through Bevco outlets, the earnings from sales at bars and beer parlours are much lesser since they pay turnover tax on sales value at 10%.The spike in petrol prices has also helped the state government.After February 2020, tax collection from petrol sales showed a year-over-year (YOY) growth of 3% in November, and it rose to 7.4% in December and 12.9% in January this year. 

Rise in liquor sale shows economy  is almost back to normal: Expert

The spike in fuel prices has also helped the state government. After February 2020, tax collection from petrol sales showed a year-over-year (YOY) growth of 3% in November, and it rose to 7.4% in December and 12.9% in January this year. The year-over-year (YOY) growth in the three months combined was 7.9% (Rs 79 crore). Diesel sales, however, is yet to recover from the post-lockdown slump. In January 2021, the collection was Rs 10 crore less compared to last January. The state levies 30.08% Kerala General Sales Tax on petrol and 22.76% on diesel. An additional Rs 1 per litre is levied on both petrol and diesel as extra sales tax. This apart, 1% cess is levied on sales tax and AST amount.

The state last revised the fuel tax was in June 2018 when the previous UDF government effected a cut to give customers relief. The tax rate was reduced from 31.8% to 30.08% on petrol and from 24.52% to 22.76% on diesel. With this, the prices of petrol and diesel were brought down by Rs 1 per litre. Economist and former director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation Prof D Narayana opined the increase in liquor sales shows that the economy is almost back to normal. “Unlike the Centre or many other states, the Kerala government increased its spending during the pandemic, especially for welfare measures like food kit or social security pension,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp