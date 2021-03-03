STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI seeks nod to register case against Kalabhavan Soby for lying about Balabhaskar accident

Soby had testified before the agency that he had seen two gold-smuggling accused at the site where the musician's car had met with an accident on September 25, 2018.

Published: 03rd March 2021 01:57 PM

Mangled remains of musician Balabhaskar's car that met with an accident near Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mangled remains of musician Balabhaskar's car that met with an accident near Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI that probed the death of musician Balabhaskar in an accident has moved a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking its nod to register a case against mimicry artist Kalabhavan Soby George for misleading them.

Soby also claimed to have seen Balabhaskar's car coming under attack by a gang that travelled in another car prior to the accident. He had also alleged that when he stepped out of his car after spotting that Balabhaskar's vehicle had met with an accident, he was threatened by a group of men who were already present in the location. These statements of Soby had fuelled suspicion that the musician's car accident could have been staged by the gold-smuggling racket.

However, the CBI later found out that the accident was not staged. The agency claimed that Soby had misled the probe by giving fake statements. During a scientific examination, it was found that Soby was lying. However, Soby declined to undergo polygraph and narco analysis test, the agency told the court.

