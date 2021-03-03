STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIFE Mission officials, smuggling accused exchanged emails: CBI 

Probe agency will interrogate Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep in connection with the scam

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the LIFE Mission housing project scam found that officials concerned were in touch with gold smuggling case accused and former UAE Consulate PRO Sarith P S. This was stated in the affidavit filed by the national agency at the Supreme Court to counter the Kerala government’s appeal against the High Court decision allowing it to probe the incident.Sarith is currently in jail after being arrested by multiple agencies in the gold smuggling case. 

In the affidavit, CBI claims, “It was revealed during investigation that officials of LIFE Mission sent emails to Sarith, who is one of the recipients of commission from Unitac Builders, for project approval though he was in no way connected with the execution of the project,” the affidavit said. 

The investigation against LIFE Mission and private persons are crucial. “The roles of LIFE Mission officials as well as private persons are to be investigated in detail apart from other aspects.” Sarith and other private persons helped seal the contract and functioned as the conduit between the LIFE Mission officials and other influential persons. Investigation has revealed exchange of emails on the above project at Wadakkanchery between LIFE Mission and the conduits.

According to CBI officials, the investigation into the roles of accused persons in the gold smuggling case is vital. “Some LIFE Mission officials, during interrogation, told us that emails were sent to Sarith when he was the UAE Consulate PRO to be redirected to the UAE consul-general who represented the UAE Red Crescent that funded the project. However, this version cannot be trusted. It is clear that gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith and Sandeep Nair were involved in directing the project to Unitac Builders. The trio received `68 lakh in commission for it,” a CBI official said.

The CBI will interrogate Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep in connection with the scam. “They have played an active role. Similarly, they received a part of the foreign money sent by the Red Crescent for the housing project. They will be questioned after the Supreme Court disposes of the Kerala government’s petition,” the official said.

The CBI registered the case last year under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) provisions against Santhosh Eapen MD of Unitac Builders, which received the contract for the Rs 20-crore housing project funded by the UAE Red Crescent for homeless families at Wadakkanchery.

