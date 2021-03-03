Moral policing: Class X student beaten up by autorickshaw driver

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In yet another incident of moral policing, a Class X student of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial HSS, Mokeri, was beaten up by an autorickshaw driver brutally at Mutharippeedika near Panur. The incident occurred around 1pm on Monday near the autorickshaw stand at Mutharippeedika. The boy who was walking with a girl student was stopped by Jineesh, an autorickshaw driver, who beat him up saying that he should not accompany a girl student.

Jineesh is a member of CPM Mutharippeedika branch committee. Though the incident took place on Monday, it was brought to the attention of people as the video of the incident was spread through social media. The boy was returning home after writing SSLC model examination on Monday along with the girl, who is his classmate. As the two students were walking towards Mutharippeedika town after the examinations, Jineesh approached them and started hitting the boy.

Though many people in the town witnessed the assault, nobody tried to stop the autorickshaw driver from beating up the student. Later, some of the people intervened and prevented Jineesh from beating up the student. The student said that there was no provocation from his part. After the incident, Jineesh said that it was a case of mistaken identity. As the student informed his parents about the incident, they lodged a complaint with Panur police.