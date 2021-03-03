STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No evidence of conspiracy; model, another accused in drug party get bail

He had no connection with the WhatsApp group and had nothing to do with the DJ party.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that there is no substantial evidence against model and actress Bristy Biswas, ninth accused, and others to indicate that they are members of a gang that had hatched a conspiracy to use and sell narcotic drugs or any psychotropic substance.

Justice Ashok Menon made the observation while granting bail to Bristy Biswas and Shoukkath of Ramanattukara, sixth accused, in the case on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, the Kattappana DySP carried out a secret search in Cliff Inn resorts at Wagamon following information that a DJ party was taking place there and contraband substances were being used. In the search, nine persons were found with contraband substances. Various quantities of Ecstasy pills, Ecstasy powder, hashish, LSD stamps, charas, MDMA and ganja were seized from the accused.

The DJ party was arranged by the accused for consumption, sale and distribution of the aforementioned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and the information about the party was passed to all through a WhatsApp group named ‘AADRAADRA’, the prosecution said. P Vijayabhanu, who appeared for Shoukkath, said his client had gone to the resort with his friends to celebrate his birthday.

He had no connection with the WhatsApp group and had nothing to do with the DJ party. Advocate Khadeeja Rishbath Kallingal submitted that Bristy Biswas is an engineering student. She too had no connections with the WhatsApp group or the DJ party.

The petitioners have no criminal history and that the ganja seized from them is only a small quantity, the defence said. The court observed that the accused were also not found together, and there was no indication of any communication among them. The petitioners have no criminal history. The court directed them to appear before the investigating officer as and when called for.

