Stir at Air India: Riyas, Rajesh in 14-day custody

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three CPM leaders including DYFI national president P A Muhammad Riyas were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday. The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court IV also remanded CPM state committee member T V Rajesh, MLA, and district committee member K K Dineshan.

The order was issued in a case registered against the trio in 2009, after a protest march led by the DYFI to the Air India office in Kozhikode turned violent. The activists had created a blockade at the office while staging a dharna against the airlines’ move to cancel a number of services and hike airfare. Rajesh was the then DYFI state secretary while Riyas and Dineshan were the state joint secretary and district secretary, respectively.