ED initiates probe into SNC Lavalin scam involving Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the sensational SNC Lavalin scam in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is allegedly involved.

The ED has asked a complainant of the Lavalin case to appear before it with related evidence on Friday.

The ED issued a notice to the chief editor of a fortnightly vernacular magazine to appear before the agency with the evidence related to the scam on Friday at its office in Kochi. It was based on the complaint lodged by the recipient of the notice to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2006. In 2006, a complaint was made to DRI regarding tax evasion and anti-national activities behind the scam.

The notice was issued by Vikas C Mehta, deputy director of ED, Kochi.

SNC Lavalin scam pertains to an agreement made between Kerala State Electricity Board and Canadian company SNC Lavalin for the renovation of three hydroelectric power projects in 1996-1997 when Pinarayi Vijayan was the power minister. The project cost around Rs 236 crores and several clauses in the contract were not fulfilled.

First probed by the Vigilance, the case was handed over to CBI which made Pinarayi Vijayan as an accused. However, CBI Special Court discharged him from the case which was upheld by Kerala High Court. The CBI appeal against discharging Pinarayi Vijayan is still under consideration of the Supreme Court.