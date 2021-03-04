STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No second shows, but cinemas will not be closed down

Though the state government has not sanctioned late night shows, a joint meeting of the office-bearers of various film bodies on Wednesday decided not to close down cinema halls.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state government has not sanctioned late night shows, a joint meeting of the office-bearers of various film bodies on Wednesday decided not to close down cinema halls. A section of industry bodies had earlier hinted that the Kerala Film Chamber and Exhibitors Federation may take a decision to shut down cinema theatres till they are allowed to conduct second shows.

However, at the meeting convened by Film Chamber, the various office-bearers observed that closing down cinemas at this juncture will further deepen the financial crisis exhibitors across the state are facing.“We have decided not to close down cinema halls. We were hopeful that the government would allow second shows from March 1. But it didn’t happen.

As the model code of conduct has been imposed in the state, we are planning to seek an appointment with the administrative officers of the government. Without second shows, which contribute to a major part of a film’s collection, we won’t be able to release big movies,” said Film Chamber general secretary Saga Appachan. Cinemas in Kerala had reopened in January after the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the government has permitted only three shows a day, between 9am and 9pm, at 50 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Mammootty starrer The Priest will not be released on Thursday, the producers announced on Tuesday. One of the producers of the movie, Anto Joseph cited the lack of second shows as the reason for holding back the release. “Cinemas in some countries with a good number of viewers for Malayalam films are remaining closed while, in Kerala, we don’t have permission to conduct second shows. Hence, we are forced to postpone the release of the movie ‘The Priest’,” Anto posted on Facebook. The release of another biggie Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham — helmed by ace director Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the lead — has also been postponed to May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cinemas
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp