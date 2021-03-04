No second shows, but cinemas will not be closed down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state government has not sanctioned late night shows, a joint meeting of the office-bearers of various film bodies on Wednesday decided not to close down cinema halls. A section of industry bodies had earlier hinted that the Kerala Film Chamber and Exhibitors Federation may take a decision to shut down cinema theatres till they are allowed to conduct second shows.

However, at the meeting convened by Film Chamber, the various office-bearers observed that closing down cinemas at this juncture will further deepen the financial crisis exhibitors across the state are facing.“We have decided not to close down cinema halls. We were hopeful that the government would allow second shows from March 1. But it didn’t happen.

As the model code of conduct has been imposed in the state, we are planning to seek an appointment with the administrative officers of the government. Without second shows, which contribute to a major part of a film’s collection, we won’t be able to release big movies,” said Film Chamber general secretary Saga Appachan. Cinemas in Kerala had reopened in January after the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the government has permitted only three shows a day, between 9am and 9pm, at 50 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Mammootty starrer The Priest will not be released on Thursday, the producers announced on Tuesday. One of the producers of the movie, Anto Joseph cited the lack of second shows as the reason for holding back the release. “Cinemas in some countries with a good number of viewers for Malayalam films are remaining closed while, in Kerala, we don’t have permission to conduct second shows. Hence, we are forced to postpone the release of the movie ‘The Priest’,” Anto posted on Facebook. The release of another biggie Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham — helmed by ace director Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the lead — has also been postponed to May.