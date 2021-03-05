Keralites disappointed with divisive politics, says Karnataka deputy CM

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Keralites are disappointed with the divisive politics of the LDF and UDF and people are looking at the BJP as an alternative which can offer development and jobs, said Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is BJP’s election in-charge of Kerala. “Metroman E Sreedharan has joined our party. So people will vote for BJP to usher in an age of development,” he told TNIE.

Excerpts:

Q: The BJP has polled only 17% vote in the recent local body elections. How can the party hope to form a government and what are the strategies to improve vote share?

A: The 17% vote share is only the state average. We have performed well in many constituencies and there is good potential for increasing the vote share. We will be concentrating on such constituencies. The development brought in by the Union government has changed the outlook of people and more sections of society are turning towards us. Besides, we have a well-oiled party machinery at the grassroots.

Q: How can the party hope to achieve the goal with a faction-ridden leadership?

A: BJP is a cadre party and we have a common ideology that unites all. We have a wealth of leaders with mass appeal like K Surendran, V Muraleedharan and Kummanam Rajasekharan. Besides, we have a proven leadership at the national level. Even when people allege factionalism we have stood united and led the agitations successfully to protect people’s rights. The agitations against backdoor appointments and misuse of power are examples.

Q: The LDF has alleged that the BJP is using central agencies for political gains. The agencies have not been able to prove the allegations.

A: We are a party with an ideology and we do not try to victimise or target any one. The agencies are investigating the case and why should they fear if there is no fault on their part. The progress in the investigation will not be shared in public and let the court decide whether there is substance in the case. If they are guilty they will be punished.

Q: The BJP is primarily seen as a Hindu party and the Hindu population is less than 50% in the state. What are the plans to expand the vote base?

A: The people in Kerala are very intelligent and progressive. We don’t believe in appeasement politics. We represent all sections of society, while the LDF and UDF have been dividing people on the lines on caste and religion. I have met SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and will be meeting other community leaders including NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair in the coming days. The Christian community has been upset with the appeasement politics of both fronts and we will address their grievances too.