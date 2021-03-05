Pinarayi 'involvement' in dollar smuggling case shocking, has no right to stay in office: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Customs affidavit revealing the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the dollar smuggling case is shocking, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Speaking at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, he said the Chief Minister has no right to continue in office as sedition charges were levelled against him in the affidavit submitted in the High Court.

It is also intriguing why the enforcement agency was dragging its feet even after it received a crucial statement against the Chief Minister and other ministers two months ago, he wondered. This shows there was a clear understanding between the BJP and the CPM.

The enforcement agencies have stalled the investigation when they received a crucial piece of information linking the Chief Minister with the dollar smuggling case. When the tacit understanding between the BJP and CPM came out in public, the Chief Minister is now trying to tarnish the image of the Congress.

The Chief Minister should not forget the fact that he was engaged in a distress sale of Kerala ahead of the elections. The deep sea fishing row and Sprinklr deal are testimony to his expertise in the distress sale. He should not forget the instances of CPM MLAs standing in queues outside the BJP offices in West Bengal and Tripura. Even in Thiruvananthapuram, two branch committees en masse joined the BJP in Kovalam, he said.