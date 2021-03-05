Talks held with Sri M to avoid political violence in Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justifying CPM-RSS talks mediated by spiritual leader Sri M, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said such discussions were held with the sole aim of preventing loss of human lives in political violence.

“We have always been ready for talks aimed at curbing violence and ensuring peace. Such bilateral talks have never been kept a secret,” Pinarayi said. The CM said peace talks between CPM and RSS have been going on since the 1980s.

“Talks aimed at ending political violence should not be seen as talks for any sort of political alliance,” Pinarayi reminded. Pinarayi said Sri M was a secular spiritual leader who does not stand for any particular group. He said this was the reason why he chose to associate himself with Sri M. The CM said it was the Congress which started and is still continuing to have secret alliances with the RSS.