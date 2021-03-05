STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough CPM call: Drop Isaac, Balan and Jayarajan, field fresh faces

Party secretariat takes cue from partner CPI, decides to enforce 2-term norm for MLAs; state committee to take final decision today

Published: 05th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Party workers waving LDF flag while celebrating the victory in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

The survey says the CPM-led LDF will get 41.6% of vote share in elections while the Congress-led UDF will receive 34.6%. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an election expected to be too tight to call, can any party afford to go into the fray without some of the heavyweights who have served as its popular faces? The CPM secretariat which met here on Thursday has decided to do test uncharted waters, recommending not to field ministers T M Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, G Sudhakaran and A K Balan, besides Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, in the assembly polls. 

The state secretariat arrived at the decision to enforce the two-term norm for MLAs strictly taking cue from the CPI which decided to bypass those who had contested thrice. But a final decision on whether to give exemptions would be taken at the state committee meet on Friday. “Usually, considering the winnability factor in each constituency, some leaders are given exemption. This time, the secretariat decided not to give exemption to anyone as the Left government’s achievements are what the party is banking on. The secretariat will present its report before the state committee recommending strict enforcement of the two-term norm,” said a party source. 

Going by the party decision, a number of senior leaders who have completed two consecutive terms would not contest this elections. This includes five-time MLA Raju Abraham, six-timer S Sarma, A Pradeep Kumar, James Mathew, Aisha Potty and K V Abdul Khader. Though minister K T Jaleel had contested three times, he being a Left independent, the party norm will not be applicable to him. Minister C Raveendranath had already expressed his willingness to stay away.

“The decision comes as part of a bold and exemplary move to bring in new faces,” said CPM Politburo member M A Baby.  Health Minister K K Shailaja is likely to contest from Mattannur, the sitting seat of E P Jayarajan. 

‘CPM should have thought about 2-term criteria 5 yrs ago’

Since  A K Balan won’t be in the fray, his wife P K Jameela could be considered for Tarur, while senior leader M V Govindan stands a chance to be fielded from Thaliparamba.The state committee will vet these names and discuss various factors including winnability, constituency-specific factors and other possible aspects that could influence the polls before taking a call. There are indications that the state committee may give exemption to Isaac and Pradeep Kumar. Political commentator J Prabhash said it would be ideal to present a blend of experienced and fresh hands.

“It would be better to present a blend of fresh faces and experienced hands. As a matter of principle, those who completed two terms can be kept away. The winnability factor is also important. If they think the Left will return to power, there should be experienced leaders,” he said.He felt the CPM should have thought about the two-term criteria at least five years ago.

Though the party had earlier decided not to field those who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a number of leaders who contested, including K N Balagopal and M B Rajesh, have found a place in the list submitted by the district leadership. The CPI has already decided not to field three of its ministers — V S Sunil Kumar, P Thilothaman and K Raju. Senior CPI leaders C Divakaran, Mullakkara Ratnakaran and E S Bijimol will also stay away.

