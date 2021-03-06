STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three lakh banners, hoardings removed

The drive against illegal flex boards and hoardings in the run-up to the assembly elections has intensified in the state with around 3 lakh such materials being removed so far. 

Published: 06th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:00 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drive against illegal flex boards and hoardings in the run-up to the assembly elections has intensified in the state with around 3 lakh such materials being removed so far. 

“The drive, being monitored by District Collectors and Returning Officers, will pick up pace in the coming days. The reports being filed by the administration regarding the work prove that the efforts are paying off,” said Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. 

He said the public response to the cVigil app launched by the EC has been phenomenal. “In the past 4 days, we have got as many as 952 complaints from the public on violation of model code of conduct and other irregularities. Of these, 792 were proved to be genuine and actions are being taken by District Collectors and Returning Officers,” said Meena. 

Comments

