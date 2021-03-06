Three lakh banners, hoardings removed

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drive against illegal flex boards and hoardings in the run-up to the assembly elections has intensified in the state with around 3 lakh such materials being removed so far.

“The drive, being monitored by District Collectors and Returning Officers, will pick up pace in the coming days. The reports being filed by the administration regarding the work prove that the efforts are paying off,” said Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena.

He said the public response to the cVigil app launched by the EC has been phenomenal. “In the past 4 days, we have got as many as 952 complaints from the public on violation of model code of conduct and other irregularities. Of these, 792 were proved to be genuine and actions are being taken by District Collectors and Returning Officers,” said Meena.