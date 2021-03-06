STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan takes Covid vaccine

VS has not been active in the election campaign due to his deteriorating health. 

Published: 06th March 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM veteran and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The 97-year-old leader took the first dose from the Government General Hospital Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. VS has not been active in the election campaign due to his deteriorating health. 

"He along with family members went to General Hospital at around 9.25 am and took the first shot. He took rest for about half-and hour and came back. His wife K Vasumathy had taken the vaccine earlier," said family sources. 

VS has been suffering from old age-related illnesses and is now at the house of his son VA Arun Kumar. Recently he stepped down as chairman of the State Administrative Reforms Commission. 

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers KK Shailaja, E Chandrasekharan and Ramachandran Kadannappally had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine. The first phase of the vaccination drive began across the country on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM VS Achuthanandan COVID vaccine Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp