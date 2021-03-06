Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan takes Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM veteran and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The 97-year-old leader took the first dose from the Government General Hospital Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. VS has not been active in the election campaign due to his deteriorating health.

"He along with family members went to General Hospital at around 9.25 am and took the first shot. He took rest for about half-and hour and came back. His wife K Vasumathy had taken the vaccine earlier," said family sources.

VS has been suffering from old age-related illnesses and is now at the house of his son VA Arun Kumar. Recently he stepped down as chairman of the State Administrative Reforms Commission.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers KK Shailaja, E Chandrasekharan and Ramachandran Kadannappally had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine. The first phase of the vaccination drive began across the country on Monday.