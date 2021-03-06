Webcasting at all polling booths in four northern districts

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Election Commission will arrange webcasting in all the polling stations in four northern districts of the state in the coming assembly election. The cent per cent webcasting will be conducted in Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told ‘Express’.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that webcasting will be done in 50 per cent of the booths. The preliminary decision to conduct 100 per cent webcasting in the four districts was taken on the account of these districts being a hotbed of poll-related violence, Left extremism and bogus voting. “Last time, the general criteria was to have webcasting in 10 per cent of the polling stations. It has been raised to 50 per cent this time. But for these four districts, our idea is to arrange 100 per cent webcasting. We will take a final call after accessing the reports from the District Collectors, District Police Superintendents and other officials,” said Meena.

He said the security aspects are being reviewed and more force will be deployed in critical and sensitive polling booths as well as those areas where the threat of the Left-wing extremists prevail.Regarding the allegation of bogus voting, Meena said the polling officers have been strictly told to remain proactive and not allow any manipulation or give into political compulsion.

“For Kannur and Kasaragod districts, we had to conduct re-polling in seven booths in the Lok Sabha election due to various irregularities. I’ve told the officers that whoever is assigned to these districts will have to remain active and take a decision without any political consideration.”“If they are found doing so, they will have to face two hurdles. First, they will be suspended. Then, they will be prosecuted. I’ve made it quite clear to them,” Meena added. To counter the double-voting menace, the political parties should appoint their agents in all polling booths.