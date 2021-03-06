STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Webcasting at all polling booths in four northern districts

 For the first time, the Election Commission will arrange webcasting in all the polling stations in four northern districts of the state in the coming assembly election.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the Election Commission will arrange webcasting in all the polling stations in four northern districts of the state in the coming assembly election. The cent per cent webcasting will be conducted in Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told ‘Express’.  

The Election Commission had earlier announced that webcasting will be done in 50 per cent of the booths. The preliminary decision to conduct 100 per cent webcasting in the four districts was taken on the account of these districts being a hotbed of poll-related violence, Left extremism and bogus voting. “Last time, the general criteria was to have webcasting in 10 per cent of the polling stations. It has been raised to 50 per cent this time. But for these four districts, our idea is to arrange 100 per cent webcasting. We will take a final call after accessing the reports from the District Collectors, District Police Superintendents and other officials,” said Meena.

He said the security aspects are being reviewed and more force will be deployed in critical and sensitive polling booths as well as those areas where the threat of the Left-wing extremists prevail.Regarding the allegation of bogus voting, Meena said the polling officers have been strictly told to remain proactive and not allow any manipulation or give into political compulsion.  

“For Kannur and Kasaragod districts, we had to conduct re-polling in seven booths in the Lok Sabha election due to various irregularities. I’ve told the officers that whoever is assigned to these districts will have to remain active and take a decision without any political consideration.”“If they are found doing so, they will have to face two hurdles. First, they will be suspended. Then, they will be prosecuted. I’ve made it quite clear to them,” Meena added. To counter the double-voting menace, the political parties should appoint their agents in all polling booths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Webcasting Kasaragod Kozhikode Malappuram Kannur Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp