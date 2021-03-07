STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph likely to settle for 10 seats; end in sight for UDF seat-sharing stalemate

Though Joseph is still sticking to his demand for the Moovattupuzha seat, by which he wants to ensure a sure seat for his aide Francis George, Congress is unlikely to accept the demand.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran 
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The stalemate in the UDF over sharing seats between Congress and Kerala Congress faction led by PJ Joseph is likely to be resolved with an over phone conversation between senior Congress leaders and P J Joseph on Sunday. According to sources, the Joseph faction will get 10 seats, including Changanassery, Ettumanoor and Kaduthuruthi constituencies, in Kottayam district.

Though Joseph is still sticking to his demand for the Moovattupuzha seat, by which he wants to ensure a sure seat for his aide Francis George, Congress is unlikely to accept the demand. Apart from three seats in Kottayam district, Joseph will get Thodupuzha, Idukki, Kuttanad, Tiruvalla, Kothamangalam, Irinjalakuda and Perambra. As per the present understanding between Congress and the Joseph faction, the latter will withdraw from their claims on Kanjirappally and Poonjar seats, where Congress will contest.

Meanwhile, Joseph continues to exert pressure on UDF leadership with his claim for 12 seats. Sources at Joseph’s camp said he would arrive at a settlement for 10 seats only if they get Moovattupuzha. However, Congress plans to field Joseph Vazhakkan, a close confidant of Ramesh Chennithala, or Mathew Kuzhalnadan, a nominee of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. “Whatever may be the final decision, the seat-sharing process will be concluded on Sunday,” said a Joseph faction leader.

Meanwhile, protests continue to brew among Congress workers in Kottayam for awarding Ettumanoor seat to Joseph. A section of Youth Congress workers under the aegis of Ettumanoor Block Youth Congress committee staged a sit-in protest in front of the Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC) office on Saturday.

According to them, not only did the undivided KC(M) lose the previous two polls from Ettumanoor, but the Joseph faction has no influence here.However, Joseph camp countered the allegation pointing out their victory in Athirampuzha division of the Kottayam district panchayat in the previous local body elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seat-sharing PJ Joseph Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp