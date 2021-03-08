STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First reach of Parassala-Kallikadu highway inching closer to reality

Published: 08th March 2021 01:36 AM

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed construction of the first reach of the proposed hill highway from Parassala to Kallikadu near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border will become a reality soon.

The tender for the construction of the first reach from Parassala to Kudappanamoodu has been awarded to the Uralungal Labour Construction Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

The project, which is expected to boost the development of southern fringes of the district, will be the first hill highway in the state when completed.

The work on the two-lane stretch is likely to be completed in one year. The original deadline for completion of the stretch -- 15.70km-long Parassala- Kudappanamoodu road -- was December 12, 2020.

However, work on the stretch, which was awarded to contractor and retired works department engineer Sukumaran, was hit due to his death.

After the contractor died of Covid-19, his kin were unwilling to continue the business. Following this, the contractor’s family was paid the amount for the work completed while the remainder of the work was retendered. Uralungal had submitted a Rs 46.85 crore bid for the first reach.

However, the works department is yet to hand over the land, and construction activities will begin once the handover is completed. The stretch will be developed under the supervision of Kerala Road Fund Board with financial assistance from KIIFB.

Meanwhile, development of the 7.85 kmlong second reach from Kudappanamoodu to Kallikadu is in progress.

The work was awarded to private contractor Tajjudeen. According to an engineer of the works department, steps for handing over the land to Uralungal have been initiated.

“The proceedings are on to hand over the work. The construction will be completed in a year as a section of the road was built by the contractor who died recently. This stretch is the first reach of the hill highway project,” the engineer said.

The proposed hill highway will have a 12 metre-wide carriageway. There will be footpaths on both sides, stormwater drain, bus bays, bus shelters and utility ducts to avoid the need for trenching to lay pipelines and telecom cables.

Rubberised bitumen will be used for overlay of the road to give a cozy appearance and ensure longevity. The corridor will have world-class traffic signages and destination boards.

Widening of junctions and reconstruction of Parassala railway overbridge as well as Kallikadu bridge have been included under the project.

Original deadline

