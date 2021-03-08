Gold smuggling case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan accusing me without checking facts, says V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at Union Minister for External Affairs V Muraleedharan over his remarks on the gold smuggling case, Muraleedharan said that the chief minister has levelled allegations against him without checking facts.

“The chief minister asked why the Customs commissioner gave a statement in a case in which the Customs superintendent is the defendant. He should know that when the Customs superintendent is served notice, the head of the agency will submit a counter. Someone has misinformed the CM,” Muraleedharan told reporters here on Sunday.