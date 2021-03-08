STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala assembly elections: Two to eight names for each seat in KPCC list

The list will be pruned at the meeting before it is forwarded to the party’s central election committee meeting, which will be attended by president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Published: 08th March 2021 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The venue of discussions on the Congress candidates for the coming assembly elections has shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi.

The KPCC leadership has included two to eight probable candidates for each of the nearly 92 seats the party is contesting in the list which will be presented before the AICC screening committee in the national capital on Monday. 

The list will be pruned at the meeting before it is forwarded to the party’s central election committee meeting, which will be attended by president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

After marathon discussions over the past two days, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran flew to New Delhi on Sunday, accompanied by AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is also the chairman of the election management and strategic committee, will reach New Delhi on Monday morning.

For the first time in the state Congress, the screening committee had decided to earmark 60 per cent of the seats for youths, women, and new faces. The KPCC leadership is yet to identify the candidates in Vattiyoorkavu and Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district.  

Currently, the persons being considered in Vattiyoorkavu against CPM’s sitting MLA V K Prasanth are KPCC organising secretary K P Anil Kumar, vice-president P C Vishnunath and secretary Jyothi Vijayakumar, who has been translating Rahul Gandhi’s speeches. In Nemom, former Kattakada MLA and former speaker N Sakthan and INTUC state president V R Prathapan are being considered.

Though screening committee chairman H K Patil had requested seat aspirants not to come to New Delhi, several of them who have not found a place in the preliminary list have already started lobbying from there. With the parliament’s budget session starting on Monday, the 19 UDF MPs will also be there. 

A top KPCC leader told TNIE that the next two days are going to be crucial.The UDF’s ‘people’s manifesto’ will be released next weekend.

Even before the candidature has been finalised, seat aspirant and KPCC general secretary Vijayan Thomas has tendered his resignation to the Congress president. “My resignation has got nothing to do with the Nemom seat.

"My name has been included in the list of probable candidates. I have a difference of opinion with the KPCC leadership as I feel that there is no leader at the helm. I will hold a press meet at my house on Monday,” Thomas told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp