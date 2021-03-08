Malappuram Lok Sabha by-poll: BJP likely to field AP Abdullakutty

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: With the Malappuram Lok Sabha byelection around the corner, BJP is planning to give a tight fight to IUML by fielding its national vice-president A P Abdullakutty.

District president of BJP Ravi Thelath told TNIE that Abdullakutty would be the BJP’s candidate in the seat and the announcement would be made by the national leadership soon.

Thelath also said, as per their assessment, Abdullakutty would be the apt candidate for Malappuram.

“Abdullakutty belongs to the minority community, which dominates the area. He had worked for both LDF and UDF. He has many friends and followers in these two fronts. Besides, he knows the working style and strategies of the two fronts and is aware of the sentiments of their unsatisfied workers,” he said.

The district leadership also expects that Abdullakutty would be present in the constituency for campaigning once his candidature is announced.

By fielding Abdullakutty, the party is also eying a direct BJP versus IUML fight for the first time in Malappuram. In the 2019 LS poll, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty won by securing 57.01% votes against CPM’s V P Sanu who got only 31.87% votes.