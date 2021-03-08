STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Now, Kalady Sanskrit university regional director’s eligibility under scanner

Another appointment trouble has come knocking on the doors of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady.

Published: 08th March 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. (Photo | Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Website)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Another appointment trouble has come knocking on the doors of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady.

Following a complaint filed by Koshy Jacob, a Supreme Court advocate, against the appointment of Bichu X Malayil as the regional director of the university’s Thuravoor branch, the Kerala Governor has sent a letter directing Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat to probe the matter and provide an appropriate reply.

However, the VC denied receiving any such intimation from the Governor.

“The university will take action as and when it receives any directive from the Governor,” Adat said. According to Koshy, following the controversies that rocked the university surrounding the appointments of former MP M B Rajesh’s wife and others, he decided to inquire further into the matter and filed an RTI seeking details about the appointment of Bichu X Malayil.

“I am acquainted with the person’s educational qualification,” he said. “She completed BSc in Chemistry with just 48 per cent marks but received admission for MA in a government college though the cut-off mark for PG admission is 55 per cent.” 

In the application form for the teaching post at the university, the person has claimed to have scored 60 per cent marks for her MA examinations held in 1991, he said.“She claims to have passed MA with first-class from Kerala University and also scored A grade in the MPhil exams held in 1993 from the same institution,” he said.

“Documents of her educational certificates prove that she has committed gross irregularities in her admission to the MPhil course. As per the certificates, she reappeared for the MA and MPhil examinations in the same year, ie 1993, which is a violation of the university norms,”  Koshy said.

TNIE is in receipt of the documents which prove the discrepancies. As she secured just 51 per cent marks in her MA exams held in 1991, she was ineligible for admission to the MPhil course.

“She secured first class in MA in the year 1993, by reappearing for the exams. At the same time, she appeared for the MPhil exams too. This makes it clear that she secured admission to the MPhil course without the eligibility criteria (ie. 55 % marks),” Koshy said. According to Koshy, she is a member of the syndicate too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Sanskrit Kalady Sanskrit Univeristy
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp