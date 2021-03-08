Now, Kalady Sanskrit university regional director’s eligibility under scanner

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another appointment trouble has come knocking on the doors of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady.

Following a complaint filed by Koshy Jacob, a Supreme Court advocate, against the appointment of Bichu X Malayil as the regional director of the university’s Thuravoor branch, the Kerala Governor has sent a letter directing Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat to probe the matter and provide an appropriate reply.

However, the VC denied receiving any such intimation from the Governor.

“The university will take action as and when it receives any directive from the Governor,” Adat said. According to Koshy, following the controversies that rocked the university surrounding the appointments of former MP M B Rajesh’s wife and others, he decided to inquire further into the matter and filed an RTI seeking details about the appointment of Bichu X Malayil.

“I am acquainted with the person’s educational qualification,” he said. “She completed BSc in Chemistry with just 48 per cent marks but received admission for MA in a government college though the cut-off mark for PG admission is 55 per cent.”

In the application form for the teaching post at the university, the person has claimed to have scored 60 per cent marks for her MA examinations held in 1991, he said.“She claims to have passed MA with first-class from Kerala University and also scored A grade in the MPhil exams held in 1993 from the same institution,” he said.

“Documents of her educational certificates prove that she has committed gross irregularities in her admission to the MPhil course. As per the certificates, she reappeared for the MA and MPhil examinations in the same year, ie 1993, which is a violation of the university norms,” Koshy said.

TNIE is in receipt of the documents which prove the discrepancies. As she secured just 51 per cent marks in her MA exams held in 1991, she was ineligible for admission to the MPhil course.

“She secured first class in MA in the year 1993, by reappearing for the exams. At the same time, she appeared for the MPhil exams too. This makes it clear that she secured admission to the MPhil course without the eligibility criteria (ie. 55 % marks),” Koshy said. According to Koshy, she is a member of the syndicate too.