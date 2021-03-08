Radhakrishnan to be speaker if LDF re-elected?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s name missing in the candidate list discussed by the CPM state committee, it’s almost sure that the party is considering former speaker K Radhakrishnan for the post of speaker if the party is elected back to power.

The first candidate list sent by the Thrissur district committee didn’t have the name of Radhakrishnan.

However, his name was later suggested by the party state committee for Chelakkara assembly constituency in Thrissur, from where he has been elected to the assembly four times earlier.