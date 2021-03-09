STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI snubbed, Changanassery also for KC(M)

 The Changanassery assembly seat, which has been a bone of contention within the Left front, is likely go to Kerala Congress(M).

Published: 09th March 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:20 AM

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Changanassery assembly seat, which has been a bone of contention within the Left front, is likely go to Kerala Congress(M). The demand of CPI has been turned down. With this, seat sharing within the Left has come to an end. The CPI which parted its two seats — Kanjirappally and Irikkur — will contest from 25 seats. Last time, the party had contested in 27 seats. The CPM will have 85 seats. The KC(M) will contest from 13 seats. 

It’s learnt that the CPM agreed to give the seat to Jose K Mani during the bilateral talks on Monday.
Though the CPI had raised the demand for Changanassery seat in return for Kanjirappally, the demand was turned down. The CPI had agreed to exchange two seats and part with one. But with no replacement for Changanassery, the CPI will field 25 candidates. The NCP and LJD will contest from three seats each, while JD(S) will get four seats.

