PK Jameela out, Kanathil Jameela in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under pressure from party cadre, the CPM has withdrawn the candidature of P K Jameela, wife of minister and central committee member A K Balan, in Tarur seat. The party secretariat which met on Monday finalised the candidates for various seats, including Tarur where DYFI leader P P Sumod will be the party candidate.

The decision to keep away P K Jameela has been a face-saver for the party as the district leadership pointed out that her candidature could backfire.In another development, the party has decided not to field senior leader P Sathidevi, sister of P Jayarajan, in Koyilandy. Though the Kozhikode district leadership had recommended her name, the party state leadership didn’t approve the same.

Though her name was included as the second name after incumbent K Dasan, who completed two terms, the party state leadership was not in favour of Sathidevi. Finally, the party zeroed in on district panchayat president Kanathil Jameela who has been finalised as the party candidate.

Though there were silent protests in Aruvikkara where the district unit wanted former district panchayat president V K Madhu, the state leadership went for G Stephen. Though the district leadership again pushed for Madhu’s candidature, the state leadership stood by G Stephen, Kattakada area secretary.The CPM has almost finalised the list of candidates across the state. However, the candidature in some constituencies like Devikulam has not been finalised. The party is expected to take a final call by Tuesday.