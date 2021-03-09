Tamil Nadu imposes restrictions on travellers from Kerala after COVID-19 spike

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Citing the high prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tamil Nadu has imposed restrictions on travellers from Kerala. The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up vigil including vehicle checks on the Kerala border at Walayar since Tuesday afternoon with health department officials checking the body temperature of all passengers.

Though the Tamil Nadu government has made RT PCR test certificates taken within 72 hours mandatory, health officials and police have not insisted on it. All passengers and crew of goods vehicles were being checked. However, there were no restrictions on the people and crew of vehicles entering Kerala from Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani has sent a letter to the Palakkad district collector stating that a TN e-pass has been made mandatory for all international and domestic passengers from other states (except Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry) to Tamil Nadu. All passengers/visitors should carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report taken within 72 hours prior to the journey.

“Considering the COVID–19 pandemic situation and the restrictions in place, it is requested to issue necessary directions to your officials, public, tour and bus operators, print and electronic media to carry e-pass and test certificate while entering Coimbatore district. Otherwise they will not be allowed to enter,” the Coimbatore collector said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Meher Ali said that the district administration has received a letter from the Coimbatore district collector. The letter has been forward to the Chief Secretary of Kerala for action. The issue will have to be taken up at the highest level, he added.

The TN e-pass is available on the Tamil Nadu government website.