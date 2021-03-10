CPM announces list of 83 candidates for Kerala polls, CM Pinarayi Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disregarding the voices of dissent within the party, the ruling CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Assembly elections. Party state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said various winnable factors forced the party to stick to its stand and efforts will be taken to convince the workers who have concerns over certain candidates.

The party has announced 83 of the total 85 seats where its members or party-supported independents are contesting. Candidates for Manjeswaram, a seat where the local party units raised opposition over the choice of KR Jayananda, and Devikulam will be announced later. CITU leader P Nandakumar will contest from Ponnani street where a large number of party workers took to the streets opposing his candidature. Also, despite the opposition by the local units, party's state leadership decided to give the Kuttyadi seat to its new ally Kerala Congress (M).

Of the 83 candidates, nine are party-backed independents including incumbent higher education minister KT Jaleel at Thavanoor.

Five incumbent ministers, including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Works Minister G Sudhakaran, are not in the fray. DYFI national president and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas is the candidate for the Bepur seat.

ALSO READ | Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again

There are twelve women candidates, including incumbent minister KK Shailaja and J Mercykutty Amma. Shelna Nishad Ali, daughter-in-law of six-time Congress MLA K Mohammed Ali, will fight the Aluva seat for the LDF. 75-year-old chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the eldest in the list and 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest. Four of the candidates are below the age of 30 and 24 are above the age of 60. There are two PhD holders, two MBBS degree holders, 14 post-graduates and 42 candidates, including 22 law degree holders.

List of the candidates

Thiruvananthapuram

Parassala- CK Hareendran

Neyyattinkara- K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkavu- VK Prasanth

Kattakkada- IB Satheesh

Nemom- V Sivankutty

Kazhakkoottam- Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala - V Joy

Vamanapuram- DK Murali

Attingal- OS Ambika

Aruvikkara - G Stephen

Kollam

Kollam- M Mukesh

Eravipuram- M Noushad

Chavara- Dr Sujith Vijayan

Kundara- J Mercykutty Amma

Kottarakkara- KN Balagopal

Pathanamthitta

Aranmula- Veena George

Konni- KU Janeesh Kumar

Alappuzha

Chengannur- Saji Cheriyan

Kayamkulam- U Prathibha

Ambalappuzha - H Salam

Aroor- Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara- MS Arun Kumar

Alappuzha- PP Chitharanjan

Kottayam

Ettumanoor- VN Vasavan

Puthuppally- Jaik C Thomas

Kottayam- K Anil Kumar

Ernakulam

Kochi- KJ Maxi

Vypeen- KN Unnikrishnan

Thrikkakkara- Dr J Jacob

Thrippunithura- M Swaraj

Kalamassery- P Rajeev

Kothamangalam- Antony John

Kunnathunadu- PV Sreenijan

Aluva - Shelna Nishad Ali

Ernakulam- Shaji George

Idukki

Udumbanchola- MM Mani

Devikulam- not announced

Thrissur

Irinjalakkuda- R Bindu

Vadakkancherry- Xaviour Chittilappilly

Manalur- Murali Perunelly

Chelakkara- K Radhakrishnan

Guruvayoor- Akbar

Puthukkad- KK Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam- AC Moideen

Palakkad

Thrithala- MB Rajesh

Tarur- PP Sumod

Kongad- Santhakumari

Shoranur- P Mummikutti

Ottappalam- Premkumar

Malampuzha- A Prabhakaran

Alathur- KD Prasenan

Nenmara- K Babu

Wayanad

Mananthavady- OR Kelu

Batheri- MS Viswanathan

Malappuram

Thavanur- KT Jaleel

Ponnani- P Nandakumar

Nilambur- PV Anwar

Tanur- Abdurahiman

Perinthalmanna- Muhammad Musthafa

Kondotty- Sulaiman Haji

Mankada- Rasheedali

Vengara- Jiji

Vandoor- P Mithuna

Kozhikode

Perambra- TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery- Sachin Dev

Kozhikode North- Thottathil Raveendran

Bepur- PA Mohammed Riyas

Thiruvambady- Linto Joseph

Koduvally- Karat Razack

Kunnamangalam- PTA Raheem

Koyilandy- Kanathil Jameela

Kannur

Dharmadam- Pinarayi Vijayan

Thalassery- AN Shamseer

Payyannur- TI Madhusoodanan

Kalliasseri- M Vijin

Azhikode- KV Sumesh

Pervaoor- Zakeer Hussain

Mattannur- KK Shailaja

Taliparamba _ MV Govindan

Kasaragod

Uduma - CH Kunhambu

Manjeswaram- not announced

Thrikkaripur- M Rajagopal

