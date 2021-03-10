STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In protests and poster war, a 2011 rewind for CPM 

Candidature in Ponnani and handing over Ranni and Kuttiyadi to KC(M) haven’t gone down well with cadre

CPM supporters hold a protest rally in Kuttiyadi on Monday (File pic) 

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The poster war and the open resentment over party candidates have been rocking the CPM in the past few days. For the CPM, the open protests bring back memories of 2006, when party members took to the streets for veteran V S Achuthanandan. However, Left allies feel 2011 would be a far better pointer to remind the CPM of what could be in store. 

Though the CPI and other allies have remained silent, they feel that the CPM would do well to remember the 2011 example, when the Achuthanandan-led Left government fell short of only a couple of seats to ensure continuity in office. “Had we fielded some capable hands in 2011, the Left would have undoubtedly come back to power. Poor candidate selection could prove to be a major setback for the Left,” said a senior Left leader. 

Such undemocratic ways have left the CPM rank and file a worried lot. Ponnani and Kuttiyadi sprang the biggest surprises for the cadre. Handing over Ranni and Kuttiyadi to KC(M) hasn’t gone down well with most of them. Many feel that the issues in Vadakara taluk would reflect across the district. Kuttiyadi too was handed over to KC(M). It now looks like they would have to bring in somebody from Pala or Kanjirappally to work for KC(M) here.

“Such open protests will affect the LDF’s prospects in neighbouring constituencies too. But it’s for the CPM to address the issue. The hope of the Left continuing in office has now further come down. In the next ten days, it could take a further dip. It is going to be a close fight, as it takes hardly a 2-3 per cent swing in votes to decide the winner,” said a senior leader. 

“The CPM wants to believe that giving 13 seats to KC(M) is such a clever move that the entire Christian vote base will move to the Left fold. Let’s wait and watch. The CPI, however, is not yet convinced that the KC(M)’s entry will prove beneficial to the Left,” said a source.

Comments

