Kollam woman in depression strangles baby girl to death 

A three-and-a-half-month-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Kundara on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A three-and-a-half-month-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Kundara on Tuesday. Anoopa, daughter of Dr Babaloo, a native of Puthur near Kottarakkara, was killed and her mother Divya, 25, was taken into custody by the Kundara police. The incident took place at Divya’s house at Mayamkode in Kanjiracode near Kundara. When Divya’s father Johny Sebastian got home in the evening, Divya did not open the door even after he asked her to do so several times.

When she finally opened the door, Johny got suspicious seeing Divya’s behaviour. He went to check on his granddaughter and found her unconscious. Though the child was rushed to Kundara Taluk Hospital, she died.Relatives said Divya had been under depression after delivery. On the day of the baby’s naming ceremony, Divya tried to commit suicide by slitting her wrist. She has been under treatment for depression since then.  

Relatives said a woman was hired to take care of the baby after Divya started undergoing treatment. But based on Divya’s request that she no longer needed a helper as she was feeling better, the family members decided to discontinue the maid’s service a few weeks back.

