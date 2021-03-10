Survival, not politics, is their sole focus

Ajay Kanth By

All of them are still part of the industries that once gave Kozhikode a unique identity across the world. Though politicians cutting across party lines got elected by promising solutions to bring back the lost glory of the Kozhikode tile industry, Kallayi timber industry and Beypore ‘Uru’ sector, no promise became a reality, while thousands were rendered jobless. However, stakeholders of the industries do not have any complaint regarding the undelivered promises as years of wait for a succour have taught them that politics is all about hollow words.

“We don’t have much expectations from any party. In all these years, we have learnt that the common man has to strive hard to eke out a living while the rich and mighty get political support,” says Madanan K, 70, of Feroke who still runs an agency of clay tiles, collecting them from one of the three remaining tile factories in Kozhikode – Commonwealth Trust India Ltd – and delivering it to retailers. For the past 50 years, Madanan has been running the agency and witnessed how the once prominent industrial sector of Kozhikode which supported thousands of families is fading into oblivion.

Chief masons Sathyan Edatholi and Sreedharan

Puzhakkara in front of the two unfinished

Urus at Beypore | A Sanesh

“Shortage of clay and strict mining rules have led to the crisis. The situation worsened when companies started to import Chinese glazing tiles that are cheaper,” says Sathyan P, 61, of Feroke, who feels that no government can revive the sector now. While not a fan of any party, Sathyan is happy with the timely delivery of pension and food kits by the present LDF government.

So is Hareesh Kumar, 54, of Beypore who drives a goods carrier to deliver that few consignments of tiles to different locations. “Covid fell like a curse on us. Timely relief by the government in the form of food kits and financial aid from labour fund board helped us tide over the crisis,” he says.

Suresh P S, 65, and Mohammed Koya, 62, of Kallayi say successive governments have failed to look into the issues faced by the Kallayi timber industry which shrunk from over 300 units to 23 in the last 10 years, pushing over 1000 locals out of job. “We once had much hope from successive governments which promised steps for a developed Beypore Port.

Though nothing materialised, we will take part in the elections and back the party focusing on the overall development of the state,” Koya says. Sathyan Edatholi, 56, and Sreedharan Puzhakkara, 61, the two chief masons of Beypore’s famed Uru construction, said though the sector provided immense employment and business opportunities, no government has done anything.

“We have been repeatedly urging the governments to set up an institution and exclusive yard for construction of Urus. If we have a well-organised facility in Kerala that can train youngsters and construct Urus, the state can get orders from West Asia,” says Sathyan, glancing at the two unfinished Urus, the works of which came to a halt after funds from customers in Qatar stopped coming following Covid-19-induced crisis.