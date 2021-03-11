KC(M) releases candidate list excluding Kuttiyadi; Jose to contest from Pala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After hectic rounds of heated discussions, KC(M) declared its final list of candidates for the assembly polls on Wednesday. With protest strengthening among CPM lower committees over handing Kuttiyadi seat to KC(M), the party published the candidates’ list excluding Kuttiyadi. The KC(M) leadership said the candidate for Kuttiyadi seat will be decided in consultation with the CPM later.

Despite getting an unprecedented recognition in the LDF with 13 seats, KC(M) struggled a lot to prepare the final list of the candidates. In Ranni, which is the sitting seat of CPM, KC(M) finally selected state general secretary P N Pramod Narayanan, ignoring the reservations of a section of leaders.

Similar is the case of Piravom, where KC (M) had considered Jils Periyapuram as the candidate. However, following mounting pressure from outside of the party, KC (M) decided to field Dr Sindhumol Jacob, a CPM sympathiser.

The final list

Pala: Jose K Mani

Kanjirappally: N Jayaraj

Poonjar: Sebastian Kulathungal

Kaduthuruthy: Stephen George

Changanassery: Job Michael

Idukki: Roshy Augustine

Thodupuzha - K I Antony

Piravom: Sindhumol Jacob

Ranni: Pramod Narayanan

Perumbavoor: Babu Joseph

Chalakudy: Dennis K Antony

Irikkur: Saji Kuttiyanimattom