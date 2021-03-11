STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KC(M) releases candidate list excluding Kuttiyadi; Jose to contest from Pala

 After hectic rounds of heated discussions, KC(M) declared its final list of candidates for the assembly polls on Wednesday. 

Published: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After hectic rounds of heated discussions, KC(M) declared its final list of candidates for the assembly polls on Wednesday. With protest strengthening among CPM lower committees over handing Kuttiyadi seat to KC(M), the party published the candidates’ list excluding Kuttiyadi. The KC(M) leadership said the candidate for Kuttiyadi seat will be decided in consultation with the CPM later.

Despite getting an unprecedented recognition in the LDF with 13 seats, KC(M) struggled a lot to prepare the final list of the candidates. In Ranni, which is the sitting seat of CPM, KC(M) finally selected state general secretary P N Pramod Narayanan, ignoring the reservations of a section of leaders.

Similar is the case of Piravom, where KC (M) had considered Jils Periyapuram as the candidate. However, following mounting pressure from outside of the party, KC (M) decided to field Dr Sindhumol Jacob, a CPM sympathiser. 

The final list

Pala: Jose K Mani
Kanjirappally: N Jayaraj
Poonjar:  Sebastian Kulathungal
Kaduthuruthy: Stephen George
Changanassery: Job Michael
Idukki:  Roshy Augustine
Thodupuzha - K I Antony
Piravom: Sindhumol Jacob
Ranni: Pramod Narayanan
Perumbavoor:  Babu Joseph
Chalakudy: Dennis K Antony
Irikkur: Saji Kuttiyanimattom

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections KC(M) Kuttiyadi Jose K Mani Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp