KC(M) releases candidate list excluding Kuttiyadi; Jose to contest from Pala
After hectic rounds of heated discussions, KC(M) declared its final list of candidates for the assembly polls on Wednesday.
Published: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM | Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:50 AM | A+A A-
KOTTAYAM: After hectic rounds of heated discussions, KC(M) declared its final list of candidates for the assembly polls on Wednesday. With protest strengthening among CPM lower committees over handing Kuttiyadi seat to KC(M), the party published the candidates’ list excluding Kuttiyadi. The KC(M) leadership said the candidate for Kuttiyadi seat will be decided in consultation with the CPM later.
Despite getting an unprecedented recognition in the LDF with 13 seats, KC(M) struggled a lot to prepare the final list of the candidates. In Ranni, which is the sitting seat of CPM, KC(M) finally selected state general secretary P N Pramod Narayanan, ignoring the reservations of a section of leaders.
Similar is the case of Piravom, where KC (M) had considered Jils Periyapuram as the candidate. However, following mounting pressure from outside of the party, KC (M) decided to field Dr Sindhumol Jacob, a CPM sympathiser.
The final list
Pala: Jose K Mani
Kanjirappally: N Jayaraj
Poonjar: Sebastian Kulathungal
Kaduthuruthy: Stephen George
Changanassery: Job Michael
Idukki: Roshy Augustine
Thodupuzha - K I Antony
Piravom: Sindhumol Jacob
Ranni: Pramod Narayanan
Perumbavoor: Babu Joseph
Chalakudy: Dennis K Antony
Irikkur: Saji Kuttiyanimattom