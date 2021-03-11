STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Class X, XII Board exams postponed, will now be held from April 8 to 30

The government’s move came in the wake of an influential Left-affiliated teachers’ union exerting pressure for postponement of the exam

Published: 11th March 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in Kerala have been postponed and will now be held from April 8 to April 30. The state government's request to postpone the exams, initially scheduled from March 17 to 30, was approved by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Though the state government had written to the EC last week, a decision was awaited. In the wake of the poll panel asking for the revised timetable, it was sent by the state government through the CEO, following which the EC gave its nod on Thursday.

The government’s move came in the wake of an influential Left-affiliated teachers’ union exerting pressure for postponement of the exam. The union pointed out that a large number of teachers would be deployed for election-related duties and their training will also start after mid-March. Besides, the difficulties faced by students in preparing for the crucial examinations in the midst of the poll campaign were also highlighted.

However, a majority of the teachers’ unions have opposed the postponement saying there is a likelihood of Covid cases going up after the election and conducting exams in such a scenario would pose a grave health hazard for students.

SSLC  Timetable

Date - Day - Time - Subject

Apr 8 - Thu - 1.40 pm to 3.30 pm - First Language - Part I

Apr 9 - Fri - 2.40 pm to 4.30 pm - Third Language Hindi / General Knowledge

Apr 12 - Mon - 1.40 pm to 4.30 pm - Second Language - English

Apr 15 - Thu - 9.40 am to 12.30 pm - Social Science

Apr 19 - Mon - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - First Language - Part II

Apr 21 - Wed - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - Physics

Apr 23 - Fri - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - Biology

Apr 27 - Tue - 9.40 am to 12.30 pm - Mathematics

Apr 29 - Thu - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - Chemistry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala SSLC exams Kerala elections
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp