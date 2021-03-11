Kerala Class X, XII Board exams postponed, will now be held from April 8 to 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in Kerala have been postponed and will now be held from April 8 to April 30. The state government's request to postpone the exams, initially scheduled from March 17 to 30, was approved by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Though the state government had written to the EC last week, a decision was awaited. In the wake of the poll panel asking for the revised timetable, it was sent by the state government through the CEO, following which the EC gave its nod on Thursday.

The government’s move came in the wake of an influential Left-affiliated teachers’ union exerting pressure for postponement of the exam. The union pointed out that a large number of teachers would be deployed for election-related duties and their training will also start after mid-March. Besides, the difficulties faced by students in preparing for the crucial examinations in the midst of the poll campaign were also highlighted.

However, a majority of the teachers’ unions have opposed the postponement saying there is a likelihood of Covid cases going up after the election and conducting exams in such a scenario would pose a grave health hazard for students.

SSLC Timetable

Date - Day - Time - Subject

Apr 8 - Thu - 1.40 pm to 3.30 pm - First Language - Part I

Apr 9 - Fri - 2.40 pm to 4.30 pm - Third Language Hindi / General Knowledge

Apr 12 - Mon - 1.40 pm to 4.30 pm - Second Language - English

Apr 15 - Thu - 9.40 am to 12.30 pm - Social Science

Apr 19 - Mon - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - First Language - Part II

Apr 21 - Wed - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - Physics

Apr 23 - Fri - 9.40 am to 11.30 am - Biology

Apr 27 - Tue - 9.40 am to 12.30 pm - Mathematics