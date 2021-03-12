STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED compelled to name CM Pinaryi Vijayan, two ministers, says gold smuggling case accused in letter from jail

The ED officer threatened Sandeep that if he doesn't give a statement as script made by the agency, he will never come out of jail.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After two women police officials on guard duty at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi revealed that the central agency compelled the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, now another accused Sandeep Nair has come out with a similar allegation against the investigators. However, ED officials consider it as tactics of the accused to get bail in the case.

Sandeep is the fourth accused in the case registered by ED probing money laundering behind the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. Sandeep who currently lodged at Poojapura Central Jail facing COFEPOSA detention wrote a letter to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court claiming that ED officials threatened him to name Pinarayi Vijayan, two ministers and the son of an influential person in the case.

"While in ED custody for 14 days, investigation officer Radhakrishnan told me that if I name Chief Minister, two ministers and son of an influential person, the agency will help in getting bail. During the ED custody, I was denied proper sleep, physically tortured and threatened. When I pleaded, Radhakrishnan threatened that there will be more consequences. The officer included several matters in the charge sheet that has no connection with the case like scripting a movie to showcase that ED could able unearth evidence that other investigation agencies failed to get," stated in the letter.

He alleged Radhakrishnan later came to jail for interrogation with names of some influential persons and companies. "At the jail, he told me names of some of the companies which I never heard of before. He threatened me to say that some influential persons have an investment in these companies. He told me that if I admit these names, the agency will not object when my lawyer files a bail petition at the court. If required the agency will appoint a good lawyer for me, " Sandeep stated in the letter.

According to Sandeep, he objected to saying the names and asked the ED officer why the agency is scripting false facts in the case. On which the ED officer said that he has a direction from his higher-ups. The ED officer threatened Sandeep that if he doesn't give a statement as script made by the agency, he will never come out of jail.

Sandeep also alleged that ED is only interested in the political aspect of the gold smuggling incident as persons who smuggled gold and those funded them are yet to be arraigned as accused even after seven months since the investigation started. He said when influential persons with money and political backup could able to get bail, people like him are still behind the bar even after having no connection with the money laundering aspect of the case.

He said that he has a bedridden mother, a mentally ill brother, a wife and a daughter at the house. He said his family members are also facing life threat after the case was registered.

However, ED officials said that Sandeep intends to get bail in the case. "He was examined by the court on numerous time and he never raised such a complaint then. From the letter, it is quite clear that he is desperate to get bail. So he has come out with a false allegation against our officer," an ED official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Nair Swapna Suresh Enforcement Directorate Pinarayi Vijayan gold smuggling case Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp